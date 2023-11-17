Contests
Will Bengals sign another QB? Former league stars still available

A Cincinnati Bengals helmet sits on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the...
A Cincinnati Bengals helmet sits on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jake Browning is stepping into the starting quarterback role for the Bengals, but the team could still look to add depth at the position.

The season that started with Super Bowl aspirations took a turn for the worse when Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury.

Browning took over for the injured Burrow during Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. He went 8 of 14 for 68 yards and a touchdown.

After announcing Burrow’s season was done, both head coach Zac Taylor and Burrow expressed full confidence that Browning could get the job done.

With Burrow out, Browning is currently the only quarterback on the Bengals 53-man roster.

They will either have to elevate a player from the practice squad or look to free agency. The route they choose might be an indication of whether they think a current free agent quarterback betters their playoff chances.

Sitting at 5-5 and in last place of the AFC North, the Bengals have a 27% chance to make the playoffs following Thursday’s loss, according to Pro Football Focus.

If Cincinnati looks to the free agent market there are some big names to choose from.

  • Cam Newton - former NFL MVP
  • Former MVP Matt Ryan
  • Joe Flacco - visited the Cleveland Browns on Friday
  • Nick Foles - MVP of Super Bowl LII
  • Trevor Sieman - was previously on the Bengals practice squad

For now, Browning looks to be the starter and will get first-team reps as the Bengals prepare for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12.

Here’s the Bengals remaining schedule:

  • Week 12 - Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3)
  • Week 13 - Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3)
  • Week 14 - Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
  • Week 15 - Minnesota Vikings (6-4)
  • Week 16 - Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3)
  • Week 17 - Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)
  • Week 18 - Cleveland Browns (6-3)
Joe Burrow: ‘It’s tough,’ Bengals star says of season-ending injury
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks down on the sideline in the second half of...
Class action lawsuit against Bengals coming, Barstool Sports founder says
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Bengals under investigation for why Burrow’s injury wasn’t listed pre-game: Report
Joe Burrow watches from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium after he injured his wrist during the...

