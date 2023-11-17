Woman calls for safety improvement at Eden Park after harassment reports

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is calling for safety improvements after she says she was harassed at one of Cincinnati’s most popular parks.

”Really it hurts, it hurts a lot.,” she said. “I was very scared, and I don’t know what he can do.”

The woman hasn’t been back to Eden Park in more than a month, since the first week of October.

That’s when she says she was followed and harassed by a man.

She tells FOX19 NOW she believes it’s the same man who is accused of flashing another woman at the same park last week.

She is calling for better lighting and more police patrols at Eden Park.

“Maybe patrolling at times when people aren’t necessarily out just to make sure that this guy isn’t doing anything crazy early in the morning, or late at night,” she said. “You know, they could maybe have a conversation with him.”

Stepping up safety will not only turn things around for her but also for other women who enjoy the park but have come forward with similar claims.

“If we all come together as a community and say something needs to happen, maybe they’ll take it seriously.”

Nestled on a hilltop between East Walnut Hills and Mt. Adams, Eden Park has picturesque lakes, walking paths, a pavilion, a historic water tower, and gazebos in addition to several overlooks of the Ohio River valley.

The park also is home to the Cincinnati Art Museum, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park and Krohn Conservatory.

