Cincinnati Reds cut ties with former top prosepct
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The once-promising Cincinnati Reds career of Nick Senzel finally rolled to its long-anticipated end when the team’s former No. 2 overall draft pick was non-tendered at Friday’s deadline for committing to 2024 contracts for arbitration-eligible players, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Senzel, 28, becomes a free agent. A source confirmed the decision that has been expected for months.
The Reds were expected to announce decisions on all eight arbitration-eligible players by Friday’s 8 p.m. deadline.
Senzel said he expected to be traded at the Aug. 1 trade deadline this season and after trade talks gained little traction said afterward he would have welcomed a change of scenery, given steep decreases in playing time.
One of the top-ranked prospects in baseball leading up to his 2019 big-league debut, Senzel battled injuries and slumps, never playing more than 110 games in a season or producing a league-average OPS.
His defensive versatility, however, proved valuable, particularly in center field and at third base. And the right-handed hitter was one of the Reds’ best hitters against left-handers, producing a .947 OPS in 149 plate appearances this season against lefties.
Senzel, who was optioned to Triple-A Louisville briefly in August, made $1.95 million this season. At least one projection suggested he might make $3 million through arbitration in 2024.
Senzel posted a picture on his Instagram account Friday night of his family in Reds gear at Great American Ball Park with the message accompanied by a heart emoji: “It was an honor. Excited for the future.”
