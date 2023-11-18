Cincinnati Reds cut ties with former top prosepct

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The once-promising Cincinnati Reds career of Nick Senzel finally rolled to its long-anticipated end when the team’s former No. 2 overall draft pick was non-tendered at Friday’s deadline for committing to 2024 contracts for arbitration-eligible players, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Senzel, 28, becomes a free agent. A source confirmed the decision that has been expected for months.

The Reds were expected to announce decisions on all eight arbitration-eligible players by Friday’s 8 p.m. deadline.

Senzel said he expected to be traded at the Aug. 1 trade deadline this season and after trade talks gained little traction said afterward he would have welcomed a change of scenery, given steep decreases in playing time.

One of the top-ranked prospects in baseball leading up to his 2019 big-league debut, Senzel battled injuries and slumps, never playing more than 110 games in a season or producing a league-average OPS.

His defensive versatility, however, proved valuable, particularly in center field and at third base. And the right-handed hitter was one of the Reds’ best hitters against left-handers, producing a .947 OPS in 149 plate appearances this season against lefties.

Senzel, who was optioned to Triple-A Louisville briefly in August, made $1.95 million this season. At least one projection suggested he might make $3 million through arbitration in 2024.

Senzel posted a picture on his Instagram account Friday night of his family in Reds gear at Great American Ball Park with the message accompanied by a heart emoji: “It was an honor. Excited for the future.”

From the moment you were drafted in 2016, you always gave it your all for this city and organization. Thank you, @LilSenzii. We wish nothing but the best for you, Emily and Nicholas going forward ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pbdsdrk50L — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) November 18, 2023

