Dry Sunday, FIRST ALERT for Monday afternoon through Tuesday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Monday late afternoon through Tuesday due to disruptive rain.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will start cold and frosty as temperatures fall to around the freezing mark. The sky will be sunny and the afternoon air will be cool to mild.

Monday afternoon rain becomes likely with heavy rain possible at times Tuesday. Highs will be near normal both Monday and Tuesday in the mid 50s. With colder air on the backside of the system Tuesday night, we could have a few flurries Wednesday morning. As a result, Both Monday and Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days.

Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day will be dry with brisk temperatures. Morning lows in the 20s with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s!

The weekend will be dry and mild with abundant sunshine. Cool morning lows in the 30s and highs in the mid 50s are on the table on both Saturday and Sunday.

