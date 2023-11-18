Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Firefighter hopes ‘Queen of Hearts’ fundraiser pays big for St. Antoninus School’s athletic department

Firefighter helps local school raise thousands for athletic department
Firefighter helps local school raise thousands for athletic department
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The athletic department at a Tri-State school is getting thousands thanks to a Cincinnati firefighter and an idea he borrowed for a fundraiser.

A Queen of Hearts fundraiser for the St. Antoninus School’s athletic department has raised over $120,000. When the winner of the drawing is announced, half the funds will go to the winner while the other half go to the athletic department.

St. Antoninus School is a Kindergarten through Eight Grade Catholic school on the West Side.

Michael Allen, who is a parent of a St. Antoninus School student, said he was among others brainstorming ideas to boost funds for the department.

“We were looking at the books and stuff and we were kind of operating pretty close to being negative,” Allen said. “A place up in Parma, Ohio was running this Queen of Hearts game hat ended up hitting for $5.5 million.”

Players bought raffle tickets for $2 for a Saturday drawing at the Wishbone Tavern and Grill on Delhi Road. A drawing is held once a week with the winner picking an envelope from the board.

For weeks raffle tickets were sold until a player drew the winning card - a Queen of Hearts.

“As the Saturdays went on everyone got more and more excited,” said Nicole Bill, a co-owner of the Wishbone Tavern and Grill. “After the Queen of Hearts was drawn it was kind of sad.”

Allen said they have started a new Queen of Hearts game with the first drawing scheduled on New Year’s Day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Class action lawsuit against Bengals coming, Barstool Sports founder says
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Joe Burrow watches from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium after he injured his wrist during the...
Bengals under investigation for why Burrow’s injury wasn’t listed pre-game: Report
Joe Burrow watches from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium after he injured his wrist during the...
Bengals’ Taylor says Burrow sprained wrist during loss to Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks down on the sideline in the second half of...
Joe Burrow: ‘It’s tough,’ Bengals star says of season-ending injury

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a Joey Votto...
Cincinnati Reds cut ties with former top prosepct
Firefighter helps local school raise thousands for athletic department
St. Antoninus School 'Queen of Hearts' game raises thousands for athletic department
The child’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and official...
Child’s body found in Whitley Co., two arrested
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Juvenile has ‘serious injuries’ after dirt bike crash with minivan, police say