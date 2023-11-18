Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Hawaiian Airlines celebrates first flight with all Hawaiian female pilot crew

Mahina Ma, Kimberly Haʻole Anderson, Alyssa Kehaulani Jay operated flight HA90 from Honolulu to...
Mahina Ma, Kimberly Haʻole Anderson, Alyssa Kehaulani Jay operated flight HA90 from Honolulu to Boston.(Hawaiian Airlines)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Hawaiian Airlines celebrated a huge feat on Friday.

For the first time, the airline sent off an all-female, all-part Hawaiian pilot crew.

Pilots Mahina Ma, Kimberly Ha’ole Anderson and Alyssa Kehaulani Jay operated flight HA90 from Honolulu to Boston.

All three women are graduates of Kamehameha Schools and have parents who are current or former Hawaiian Air employees.

According to Hawaiian Air, nearly 30 percent of employees identify as Hawaiian or Pacific Islander with about 10 percent being female pilots.

Last year, Hawaiian Air reported having the highest percentage of female pilots in the field.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Class action lawsuit against Bengals coming, Barstool Sports founder says
Joe Burrow watches from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium after he injured his wrist during the...
Bengals under investigation for why Burrow’s injury wasn’t listed pre-game: Report
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks down on the sideline in the second half of...
Joe Burrow: ‘It’s tough,’ Bengals star says of season-ending injury
Joe Burrow watches from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium after he injured his wrist during the...
Bengals’ Taylor says Burrow sprained wrist during loss to Ravens

Latest News

The Huntsville Police Department said remains believed to be those of 15-year-old Ja’Marious...
15-year-old found dead after missing for nearly 2 months, police say
Fans look up at the Christ the Redeemer statue that is illuminated with a welcome message to...
Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert as fans complain about high temperatures and lack of water
Joey Fournier was the last of four escaped Georgia inmates to be captured, the Bibb County...
Fourth and final escaped Georgia inmate has been captured, sheriff’s office says
Police are at the scene of a shooting in Kenton County.
Police investigate shooting in Kenton County
File - UAW local 862 members strike outside of Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Ky....
Ford and Stellantis workers join those at GM in approving contract settlement that ended UAW strikes