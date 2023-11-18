Contests
KC Chiefs fans throwing support to Burrow charity in wake of injury

By B.J. Bethel
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s season-ending wrist injury has shaken the NFL and its fans.

The Sportico Business Media website said Burrow’s injury would be a huge issue for the NFL as it tries to schedule national games during the rest of the season.

It’s also taken some rival fans to heart. The Bengals rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs has grown the last two years after the two teams met in back-to-back AFC Conference Championship games.

The Facebook group Chiefs Memes Kingdom posted a link to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund on Friday and urged followers to donate.

“Out of respect for Joe Burrow and the great rivalry over the past few years, I’m encouraging Chiefs fans to donate $9 to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund in light of his season-ending injury,” the post said.

As of 10 p.m. on Friday, the post had 328 shares. and 121 comments.

“Chiefs fan here, respecting the 3-1, I hope you recover soon, Joe,” one donation said.

“Week 17 just won’t be the same. Heal up, Joe #ChiefsKingdom,” said another donation.

Chiefs fans made up most of the recent donations, according to the website.

Buffalo Bills fans were also donating. One recent donation, listed on the website for Burrow’s fund was from an anonymous fan.

“#BillsMafia says heal up, Joe, so we can beat you next year!”

The Bengals are scheduled to play at Kansas City on New Year’s Eve at 4:25 p.m.

Get well soon Joe Burrow! Donate here: https://appalachianohio.networkforgood.com/projects/98120-the-joe-burrow-hunger-relief-fund #NFL #WhoDey #ChiefsKingdom

Posted by Chiefs Kingdom Memes - CKM on Friday, November 17, 2023

277 - 69 @ $3 per share = $624 raised thanks to shares for the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund

Posted by Chiefs Kingdom Memes - CKM on Friday, November 17, 2023

