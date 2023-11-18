Meals on Wheels volunteers package 5K pies benefiting seniors for Thanksgiving

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Volunteers with Meals on Wheels worked tirelessly Saturday, packaging pies to deliver to about 5,000 seniors just in time for Thanksgiving.

Chief Operating Officer Sarah Selenza says the pies were bought through donations from the Bust-a-Crust fundraiser.

Those wanting to participate can buy the pies at Taste of Belgium and Frisch’s locations.

The locations include:

Crestview Hills

Findlay Market

Kenwood

Those who do not wish to buy a pie but still want to participate can go to the Bust-a-Crust website and donate.

Meals on Wheels serves 13 counties in Ohio and Kentucky and delivers more than 1 million meals annually.

