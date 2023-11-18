Contests
Police: 1 arrested, 1 injured in Kenton County shooting

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
RYLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WXIX) - Police responded to a shooting in Kenton County Saturday afternoon, according to Sergeant Aaron Schihl of the Kenton County Police Department.

Dispatchers said police were called around 1:50 p.m. to the 10000 block of Locust Pike for a shooting/gunshot wound.

Once at the scene, police and medical responders found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to police.

The victim was treated at the scene by medics from the Independence and Ryland Heights Fire Departments and was flown to the hospital via medical helicopter, police say.

During an initial investigation, police located a suspect in the area and took them into custody, according to Kenton County Police at the scene.

Police have not said where the victim was shot, but say they are in stable condition at the hospital.

Police have not released the identities of the victim or the suspect.

Kenton County Police have confirmed that this was an isolated incident that bears no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation and is being handled by the Kenton County Police Department.

