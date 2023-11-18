Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Police investigate shooting in Kenton County

Police are at the scene of a shooting in Kenton County.
Police are at the scene of a shooting in Kenton County.(staff)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Police are at the scene of a shooting in Kenton County, according to dispatchers with the Kenton County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers say police were called around 1:50 p.m. to the 10000 block of Locust Pike for a shooting/gunshot wound.

It is unclear if anyone was seriously hurt or if anyone was arrested.

Police and fire are still at the scene.

Officers are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Class action lawsuit against Bengals coming, Barstool Sports founder says
Joe Burrow watches from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium after he injured his wrist during the...
Bengals under investigation for why Burrow’s injury wasn’t listed pre-game: Report
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks down on the sideline in the second half of...
Joe Burrow: ‘It’s tough,’ Bengals star says of season-ending injury
Joe Burrow watches from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium after he injured his wrist during the...
Bengals’ Taylor says Burrow sprained wrist during loss to Ravens

Latest News

Volunteers with Meals on Wheels package pies to deliver to seniors for Thanksgiving.
Meals on Wheels volunteers package 5K pies benefiting seniors for Thanksgiving
Ask Ashlee shares information on eleventh Halle-Bration giving back this season
Ask Ashlee shares information on eleventh Halle-Bration giving back this season
Save the Animals Foundation help animals find forever homes
Save the Animals Foundation help animals find forever homes
Students for Justice in Palestine at UC organized a "Shut Down for Palestine" demonstration...
Students organize “Shut Down for Palestine” demonstration at UC to remember thousands of lives lost