Some Tri-State businesses could take a hit due to Joe Burrow injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks down on the sideline in the second half of...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks down on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With the Cincinnati Bengals losing starting quarterback Joe Burrow for the season with a wrist injury, it’s thrown the rest of the Bengals season into doubt.

His injury could also hurt local businesses whose bottom line moves up and down with the team’s record and its playoff hopes.

“The team’s still going to fight, especially with a game against the Steelers,” said Victor Visciani of Holy Grail Tavern and Grille at The Banks. “Big rivalry game so I think we’re still going to be pretty packed that day.”

Holy Grail Tavern was one of the locations Bengals coach Zac Taylor left a game ball after a playoff win in 2022.

“It’s going to be a weird month and a half if they don’t make it,” Visciani said. “Last couple of years, it’s almost like we really haven’t had a break. You go right from the Reds, to Bengals to March Madness right into Opening Day.”

Visciani said he was cautiously optimistic about business for the rest of the season, an opinion shared by Erich Koch of Koch Sporting Goods.

“For better or worse, I’ve been with them since I was a kid - that’s just it,” Koch said. “Carson Palmer in that playoff game in 2005 was just awful and I don’t get that feeling as a fan.

“Timing is everything, isn’t it? We just got a big shipment of Burrow jerseys in today - some of the nicer limited vapors from Nike. The good news is when you sign a big contract like that for a bunch of years, he’s not going anywhere.”

Koch said Burrow jerseys are a hot commodity. He doesn’t see his injury changing that.

“There’s a lot of good stuff going on in Cincinnati sports,” Koch said. “Whereas other years if this were to have happened there would be a huge lull.”

The Bengals host Pittsburgh at PayCor Stadium on Nov. 26. Visciani expects the Holy Grail to be packed.

