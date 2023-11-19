Driver dies after crash into Northside building, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A driver is dead after she crashed into a building Sunday morning in Northside, collapsing the building, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say the crash occurred at the Amelia Auto Sales 42 on Spring Grove Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

It started as a traffic stop somewhere in District Four. Police say once they made contact with the driver, the driver fled the scene.

Officers say they did not chase after the vehicle.

Police say it was later that they discovered the car crashed into the building.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

