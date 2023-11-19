Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Freedom Center hosts minority, women-based community market

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center hosted a small business community market...
The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center hosted a small business community market Sunday focusing on minority and women-owned businesses.(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center hosted a small business community market on Sunday for attendees to shop at minority and women-owned businesses.

The event was free to the public as a part of the Fifth Third Community Days.

Attendees got to shop from about a dozen vendors on the museum’s second floor.

“We sell shirts that uplift women, empower women, and sometimes make women laugh,” Charlie Johnson, owner of Inspirational Bling Tees, said.

Shearer says her business motto is to allow one’s character to speak for itself.

She states the event is a great way to network, bounce off ideas with other business owners, and provide a sense of community.

Latoya Turner, a business owner and author, created a book to educate others about Historically Black Colleges and Universities and to get children excited about reading.

“I was a teacher for 13 years, and every year I would talk to my students about HBCUs, and over and over again, I would get that same question, ‘What’s an HBCU?’ So instead of complaining about it, I was like, ‘hmm, I should write a book about it,’ and now it’s a film,” Turner said.

Small business owners emphasized the importance of supporting and purchasing from them and spreading the word, as that is how their businesses grow and evolve.

“As mothers, as wives, as sisters, as educators, we play so many roles—this is just something that releases all the tension and gives us something to do, so support these women because we love what we do on top of everything else,” Shearer said.

Below is a list of vendors who participated in the event:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Class action lawsuit against Bengals coming, Barstool Sports founder says
Joe Burrow says 'it's tough' while speaking to the media about season-ending injury to his wrist
KC Chiefs fans throwing support to Burrow charity in wake of injury
Joe Burrow watches from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium after he injured his wrist during the...
Bengals under investigation for why Burrow’s injury wasn’t listed pre-game: Report
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a Joey Votto...
Cincinnati Reds cut ties with former top prospect

Latest News

Cincinnati police were at the scene of a crash in Eden Park Sunday morning where one person...
Passenger ejected after crash into tree, light pole in Eden Park, police say
Good Plates Eatery gives back for the holiday season
Good Plates Eatery gives back for the holiday season
One person is dead after crashing into the Amelia Auto Sales 42 in Northside Sunday morning,...
Driver dies after crash into Northside building, police say
Driver dies after crash into Northside building, police say
Driver dies after crash into Northside building, police say