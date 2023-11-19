Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Girls on the Run 5K celebrates empowerment

A Girls on the Run 5K supporter holds up a sign that says "You are unstoppable!"
A Girls on the Run 5K supporter holds up a sign that says "You are unstoppable!"(WXIX)
By Brenda Ordonez
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of young girls and their supporters gathered at Yeatman’s Cove Saturday to run the 19th annual Girls on the Run 5K.

The event itself wasn’t just about running. The race is part of an empowerment program for girls aged eight to 13 that teaches them life skills while helping them build self-confidence. Participants celebrate their accomplishments with the annual running event.

“We’re reaching girls at a critical age where they’re getting messages about who they are, who they shouldn’t be, what they could be what they couldn’t be and we’re here to tell them that they can,” said Annie Horn, Executive Director Girls On The Run Greater Cincinnati.

Horn says their mission is to help tweens in that eight to 14 age range build their self-esteem during their seasonal program which focuses on helping girls set goals while also recognizing their unique strengths.

Data released earlier this year by the CDC showed that teenage girls are experiencing record-high levels of sadness.

“We are here for them. We have adapted our curriculum to meet their needs post-pandemic,” Horn said.

This 10-week program also helps train these girls to complete a 5k which happened Saturday morning at Yeatman’s Cove.

Horn says more than 900 girls, 400 volunteer coaches, and 2000 community partners were at the run all rooting for these young girls.

“It’s a great experience,” said Andrea Sauceda, 10.

The parents of the participants thought so too.

“I’m just very proud of her of you know pushing herself to do this it just makes me happy to see her happy,” said Andreas’s mother, Yazmin.

Before the race, participants were creating tiaras at a Fun Zone craft table to emphasize that everyone is a queen today.

Organizers said that every participant received a medal after their race because everyone was a winner.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Class action lawsuit against Bengals coming, Barstool Sports founder says
Joe Burrow watches from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium after he injured his wrist during the...
Bengals under investigation for why Burrow’s injury wasn’t listed pre-game: Report
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks down on the sideline in the second half of...
Joe Burrow: ‘It’s tough,’ Bengals star says of season-ending injury
Joe Burrow says 'it's tough' while speaking to the media about season-ending injury to his wrist
KC Chiefs fans throwing support to Burrow charity in wake of injury

Latest News

Volunteers with Meals on Wheels package pies to deliver to seniors for Thanksgiving.
Meals on Wheels volunteers package 5K pies benefiting seniors for Thanksgiving
Police are at the scene of a shooting in Kenton County.
Police investigate shooting in Kenton County
Ask Ashlee shares information on eleventh Halle-Bration giving back this season
Ask Ashlee shares information on eleventh Halle-Bration giving back this season
Save the Animals Foundation help animals find forever homes
Save the Animals Foundation help animals find forever homes