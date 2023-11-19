Contests
Passenger ejected after crash into tree, light pole in Eden Park, police say

Cincinnati police were at the scene of a crash in Eden Park Sunday morning where one person...
Cincinnati police were at the scene of a crash in Eden Park Sunday morning where one person suffering from serious injuries after he was ejected from the vehicle.(Atlanta News First)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A passenger was ejected from a vehicle and is seriously injured after the driver hit a tree in Eden Park Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called to the 1500 block of Eden Park Drive around 1:30 a.m.

A 24-year-old woman was driving a 2021 BMW X3 south on Eden Park Drive when she lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the right side of the road, hitting a tree and a light pole, police said.

The car then overturned and ejected the front seat passenger, a 30-year-old man, officers said.

Police say the passenger was taken to the UC Medical Center with serious injuries and is in stable condition.

The driver was unharmed, police said. Officers noted that while the driver was wearing a seatbelt, the passenger was not wearing one.

Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as factors in the crash, police said.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

