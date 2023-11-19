People Working Cooperatively helps neighbors in need with fall cleanup

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The nonprofit home repair organization People Working Cooperatively hosted its 37th annual Prepare Affair, where more than 1,500 volunteers came together to help clean leaves and gutters for Cincinnati’s house-bound homeowners Saturday morning.

“Prepare Affair is an event where we go out for people that are low income, disabled, elderly.... they used to take care of their home but because of their age or disability, they can’t quite do that anymore, so they have this army of people that are going out there and kind of helping them with that,” Jock Pitts, PWC President explained.

Of the army of people with rakes at hand, 250 of the volunteers are students at the University of Cincinnati who are part of the Darwin T. Turner Scholar Program.

“I like helping people,” Tori Walker-Gulley said. “I like the experience I get out of volunteering. It just makes me feel good inside.”

The program sets expectations for students to participate in programs and activities to improve their intellectual, personal and professional development.

“It’s great. The scholarship really got together and we got really excited for this event because we know we can help a lot of people,” Lauren Kohlman says.

It isn’t just a volunteer event, but during the season of giving it’s a way of giving back.

“We’re both from Cincinnati and obviously, giving back to Cincinnati and our home is just a cool thing to do especially; it’s raised us, this is our community and I love to be able to help it,” said Xavier Rolando.

Besides UC students, there were many young people participating in Prepare Affair, including Pitts’ daughter Samantha.

“For these folks, they don’t get to see a lot of folks either....they’re older, they’re kind of housebound and to have this kind of youth and excitement around their house ....it just makes a difference,” Samantha says.

PWC staff say that they work to make a difference in the community year-round.

“You know, raking leaves doesn’t keep someone in their home, it just brightens their day and makes them feel better about their house, but what PWC does 365 days of the year is make serious and critical repairs to people’s homes to allow them to stay there safely and securely,” Samantha adds.

For anyone interested in volunteering with People Working Cooperatively or making donations, you can visit their website at pwchomerepairs.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.