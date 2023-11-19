Contests
Pleasant Sunday on the Way!

Monday and Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will start off clear and cold with morning lows in the upper 20s and low 30s along with widespread frost. Clear conditions continue through the day as another sunny day is expected with afternoon highs seasonably warm in the mid 50s.

Clouds increase Sunday night into Monday, which will keep Monday morning lows in the mid-to-upper 30s. Monday will be dry for the first half of the day with mostly cloudy skies.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been declared for Monday from 12 p.m. until Tuesday 5 p.m. due to disruptive rain across the tri-state that will impact holiday travel.

Isolated to widely scattered showers move in Monday late afternoon and evening as an area of low pressure moves in from the Upper Mississippi River Valley into the Lower Ohio Valley region. High temperatures Monday are hindered due to cloud cover and afternoon rain with the thermometer only reaching the low 50s.

Rain will be widespread Monday overnight through the daytime hours on Tuesday. Rain could be heavy at times, leading to areas of ponding on roadways for folks traveling ahead of Thanksgiving. There could also be a few rumbles of thunder too late Monday night and Tuesday during the day.

Total rainfall amounts with this system will vary between 0.50″ and 1.00″ with locally higher amounts possible. In addition, winds could be breezy at times Tuesday with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Rain will taper off late Tuesday night and early Wednesday as drier air will move into the region. Mostly cloudy skies will limit high temperatures on Wednesday to only be in the mid 40s.

Thanksgiving morning starts off chilly with low temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s followed by afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. In addition, Thanksgiving will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Seasonable temperatures can be expected on Black Friday with morning lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs in the upper 40s and low 50s along with dry conditions.

The weekend will start off similar, though clouds move in on Saturday as a system moves in late next weekend into the following week with a cold front moving through the Ohio Valley region. This will bring some precipitation and another shot of cooler air to push highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s to close out the month of November.

