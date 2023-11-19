TV host Charissa Thompson says she fabricated NFL sideline reports

(CNN) – TV sports host Charissa Thompson is clarifying her statement after she said she used to make up reports when working as an NFL sideline reporter earlier in her career.

In a podcast released Wednesday, she admitted she fabricated reports when a coach didn’t give her a comment in time for her segment.

Thompson started work as an NFL sideline reporter for Fox Sports during the late 2000s.

She’s now host of Fox Sports’ Sunday “NFL Kickoff” and Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football.”

In a statement, Thompson said she was sorry for choosing the wrong words to describe what she did.

She said she never lied about anything during her time as a sports broadcaster.

Her podcast comments drew widespread criticism from other sports journalists.

Fox Sports and Amazon have not yet responded to a request for comment.

