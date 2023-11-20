Contests
19 For a Cure: Helping women find healthy habits amid chaos of daily life

FOX19 NOW’s Dan Wells talks with Tri-Health officials about how women can maintain their well-being.
By Dan Wells
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Healthy habits are the best way to avoid disease, prolong your life, and live more happily, but amid the chaos of a woman’s daily life, healthy living may take a back seat to chores, work, busy schedules, and more.

