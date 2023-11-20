Contests
3 Lakota schools placed in ‘internal lockdown,’ officials say

Creekside ECS, Lakota West Freshman School and Lakota Central High School are under an internal...
Creekside ECS, Lakota West Freshman School and Lakota Central High School are under an internal lockdown.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An internal lockdown is in place at three Lakota Local Schools after a tip was made through the Ohio School Safety Tip Line, according to district officials.

Creekside ECS, the Lakota West Freshman building and Lakota Central High School were all put into lockdown on Monday afternoon, Lakota’s website says.

West Chester Police spokeswoman Barb Wilson says officers are investigating a threat at the Lakota West Freshman building but did not give any details as to what the threat is.

The district confirms that all students and staff are safe.

FOX19 NOW will update this story once more details are given.

