3 Lakota schools placed in ‘internal lockdown,’ officials say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An internal lockdown is in place at three Lakota Local Schools after a tip was made through the Ohio School Safety Tip Line, according to district officials.

Creekside ECS, the Lakota West Freshman building and Lakota Central High School were all put into lockdown on Monday afternoon, Lakota’s website says.

West Chester Police spokeswoman Barb Wilson says officers are investigating a threat at the Lakota West Freshman building but did not give any details as to what the threat is.

The district confirms that all students and staff are safe.

