3rd annual Clutches for a Cure at Urban Axes supports Give Hope PC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Supporters lined up Sunday to throw axes at Urban Axes to help find a cure for cancer.

“For every dollar that we make, above and beyond the cost of the event, we turn around and write grants producing research,” said Ron Henry, President of Give Hope for Pancreatic Cancer. “And over the last several years, we’ve gone from a 6% survival rate to a 12% survival rate. So we’re making strides, it’s getting there. We’ve still got a long way to go.”

More than 50 people attended Clutches for a Cure Sunday afternoon in a tournament that featured a couple of groups of ax throwers.

“We break things into two groups. So we have our Leaguer group, and that is our thrower,” explains Ryan Ihrig, Urban Axes league manager. “That’s our throwers who are here every week. And they’ve some of them are throwing for two months, some have been throwing for, you know, five years, and then this whole area will be the rest of our throwers who are coming in many of them for the first time.”

The fun of ax throwing ultimately helps to give towards finding a cure for pancreatic cancer.

“A lot of us who have had our lives touched by cancer in some way or another to pancreatic cancer is just one of the unfortunately one of the deadliest cancers that are known to us,” Henry says.

Ultimately, finding a cure is what Urban Axes wants and they want to help however they can.

“When we can take something that’s that we love, I mean, I love axes and throw axes five days a week, at least,” Ihrig says. “So when we can take something we love and translate that into helping others. I think that’s the point of being here.”

Give Hope for PC is also working with other non-profits in the Tri-State.

“Starting Nov. 27, we have joined in coalition with the Cincinnati Magazine in Cincinnati Gives, so if you donate to Give Hope between its 10-day run, we would actually get another $13,000 grant from Cincinnati Magazine,” Henry explains.

According to Henry, Sunday’s event raised more than $5,500 dollars.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating to Give Hope for Pancreatic Cancer, visit their website at givehopepc.com.

FOX19 was also at last year’s Clutches for a Cure event at Urban Axes. You can find more details about some of the research as well as some of the partnerships Give Hope for Pancreatic Cancer here.

