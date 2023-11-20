Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on Colerain Avenue: Coroner

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A bicyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle on Colerain Avenue, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Ricky Miller Jr., 35, of Colerain Township was pronounced dead early Monday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to a coroner’s report.

He was taken to the hospital on Friday after he was struck on Colerain Avenue, the coroner’s report shows.

A spokesman for Colerain Township police confirms a bicyclist was struck on the road in their jurisdiction on Friday.

FOX19 NOW will update this story when police release more details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.