Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Browns officially sign QB Joe Flacco

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco warms up before an NFL preseason football game against...
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns officially signed QB Joe Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP, to their practice squad.

Flacco played for the Baltimore Ravens from his rookie season, 2008, through 2018.

The signing comes nearly one week after the Browns announced the season-ending injury to starting QB Deshaun Watson.

The Browns have not clarified the role Flacco will play in the QB room after starting Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Thompson-Robinson led the Browns to a 13-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Additionally, the Browns released WR Trinity Benson from their practice squad to make room for the signing.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Class action lawsuit against Bengals coming, Barstool Sports founder says
One person is dead after crashing into the Amelia Auto Sales 42 in Northside Sunday morning,...
Driver dies after crash into Northside building, police say
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Joe Burrow says 'it's tough' while speaking to the media about season-ending injury to his wrist
KC Chiefs fans throwing support to Burrow charity in wake of injury

Latest News

The Bengals head coach is scheduled to talk at 3:30 p.m.
Zac Taylor Monday press conference
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) warms up on the field before an NFL football...
Ja’Marr Chase’s path to NFL stardom blossomed with high school opportunity, parents’ sacrifice
A Cincinnati Bengals helmet sits on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the...
Will Bengals sign another QB? Former league stars still available
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks down on the sideline in the second half of...
Joe Burrow: ‘It’s tough,’ Bengals star says of season-ending injury