Browns officially sign QB Joe Flacco

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns officially signed QB Joe Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP, to their practice squad.

Flacco played for the Baltimore Ravens from his rookie season, 2008, through 2018.

The signing comes nearly one week after the Browns announced the season-ending injury to starting QB Deshaun Watson.

The Browns have not clarified the role Flacco will play in the QB room after starting Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Thompson-Robinson led the Browns to a 13-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Additionally, the Browns released WR Trinity Benson from their practice squad to make room for the signing.

