Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Cincinnati Nature Center hosts “Light Up the Forest” event

Cincinnati Nature Center hosts "Light Up the Forest" event
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Nature Center is getting ready for a busy wrap-up to 2023 with their Light Up The Forest Event and then they are gearing up for an exciting start to 2024.

The event opens to the public on Dec. 1 and runs through Dec. 30 on select nights.

For more information on this event and other happenings at the Cincinnati Nature Center, visit cincynature.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Class action lawsuit against Bengals coming, Barstool Sports founder says
Joe Burrow says 'it's tough' while speaking to the media about season-ending injury to his wrist
KC Chiefs fans throwing support to Burrow charity in wake of injury
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Joe Burrow watches from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium after he injured his wrist during the...
Bengals under investigation for why Burrow’s injury wasn’t listed pre-game: Report
1 injured, suspect arrested in Kenton County shooting
Police: 1 arrested, 1 injured in Kenton County shooting

Latest News

John Marks is charged with wanton endangerment and attempted murder, according to Kenton County...
Name of man arrested in Kenton County shooting released
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center hosted a small business community market...
Freedom Center hosts minority, women-based community market
Cincinnati police were at the scene of a crash in Eden Park Sunday morning where one person...
Passenger ejected after crash into tree, light pole in Eden Park, police say