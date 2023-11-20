Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Exploring Village of New Richmond’s history

Exploring Village of New Richmond’s history
By Alison Montoya
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - As the current of the Ohio River remains constant along the shores of the Village of New Richmond, the river too, has never wavered in shaping this community.

In this edition of Home Tours, FOX19 NOW’s Alison Montoya explores the history behind the Village of New Richmond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Class action lawsuit against Bengals coming, Barstool Sports founder says
Cincinnati police are investigating and have a suspect in custody after shots were fired at a...
Shots fired at security guard in Kroger parking lot
One person is dead after crashing into the Amelia Auto Sales 42 in Northside Sunday morning,...
Driver dies after crash into Northside building, police say
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

Brandon Phillips was the 2011 Silver Slugger recipient for National League second baseman.
Former Reds All-Star Brandon Phillips makes Baseball Hall of Fame ballot
George "Billy" Wagner walks into Pike County Common Pleas Court for a Jan. 18 pretrial hearing.
Billy Wagner will be tried in Pike County despite request for change of venue
Taylor Loftin, 21, of Franklin, was indicted Monday, Nov. 20,. 2023, on seven counts of animal...
Warren County woman charged after dead, malnourished animals found in apartment
USPS Operation Santa receives thousands of letters to Santa each year asking him to grant...
Making Christmas wishes come true for children and families in need