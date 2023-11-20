Fifty West Brewing is about to turn into a Winter Wonderland

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fifty West Brewing Company’s ice rink returns this year with new upgrades.

The Cincinnati brewery, located on US Route 50, is collaborating with Columbia Township to bring back its 40-by-80-foot ice-skating rink that holds up to 70 skaters at a time.

Admission is $10 per person, which covers the cost of skate rentals and an hour of being on the ice. Children under four years old can skate for free. Customers will be able to reserve a slot for their group through Fifty West’s website or in person.

“We want Fifty West to be a place where families can come together and create cherished moments throughout the holiday season. This rink is an extension of our dedication to providing a fun community hub for all ages,” said Fifty West Founder Bobby Slattery.

To celebrate the grand opening, Fifty West is hosting a Friendsgiving Beer Curling night on Wednesday from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Customers can rent a curling lane through the brewery’s website for $60 per hour. Buckets of beer will be discounted to $17 rather than their normal $20 price.

In addition, the space will be decked out with numerous fire pits, rentable cabanas and festive lights. Kids and adults can also enjoy some warm festive drinks to sip on.

“Our collaboration with Fifty West is a win-win, enhancing our small businesses’ ability to provide valuable, family-friendly programming like this ice rink for the residents of Columbia Township and beyond,” said Columbia Township Trustee and President David Kubicki. “We couldn’t be more thrilled!”

The ice skating rink officially opens on Tuesday.

