First Alert Weather Days: Widespread rain, gusty winds Monday & Tuesday

By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Disruptive rain across the Tri-State Monday afternoon through Tuesday will impact holiday travel, prompting the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team to declare both First Alert Weather Days.

Expect widespread rain late Monday afternoon and evening that will be heavy at times.

There could also be a few rumbles of thunder late Monday night and Tuesday during the day.

Slick roads from leaves and ponding on roadways could also impact holiday travel by Tuesday morning.

Total rainfall amounts with this system could be about an inch in most areas with locally higher amounts possible.

In addition, winds could be breezy at times on Tuesday with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Rain will taper off late Tuesday night and early Wednesday as drier air will move into the region.

TIMING:

  • MON 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Scattered light to moderate showers
  • MON 10 p.m. to TUE 10 a.m.: Widespread moderate to heavy rain
  • TUE 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Widely scattered light to moderate showers

