Former Reds All-Star Brandon Phillips makes Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The big surprises keep coming for the Cincinnati Reds, whose magical 2023 has extended to their alumni.

Specifically, second baseman Brandon Phillips, who became a three-time All-Star during his decade with the Reds, was included by a selection committee on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot released Monday, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The popular and enigmatic Phillips is one of 12 first-time candidates on the ballot, which also includes a first-timer he once was traded for in a six-player deal that sent him to Cleveland from the Montreal Expos: Bartolo Colon.

The Reds acquired Phillips four years later, in an April 2006 trade from Cleveland, and he became a mainstay for the Reds, also earning four Gold Gloves and a Silver Slugger during his 11 seasons in Cincinnati.

Phillips, who played 17 seasons in all, ranks 23rd all-time in fielding percentage (.9875) among second basemen, and he’s one of only six at that position to hit 200 home runs with 200 doubles.

A second-round draft pick of the Expos in 1999, he hit .275 in his career with 2,029 hits, 211 home runs, 1,005 runs, a .320 on-base percentage and .740 OPS.

Phillips was among the first wave of players to engage fans directly through social media, raising his profile and popularity – prolific enough that if it were considered a Hall credential it might improve his long-shot odds of becoming the 11th player to be enshrined as a Red.

Those who receive votes on at least 75 percent of ballots submitted by eligible members of the BBWAA earn induction. A player must appear on 5 percent of the ballots to remain on the ballot the following year.

Hall of Fame voters were notified of ballots being mailed out Monday. Completed ballots are due at the end of next month. Results are to be announced Jan. 23.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.