Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Making Christmas wishes come true for children and families in need

USPS Operation Santa receives thousands of letters to Santa each year asking him to grant...
USPS Operation Santa receives thousands of letters to Santa each year asking him to grant Christmas wishes.(MGN ONLINE)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The U.S. Postal Service receives thousands of letters to Santa each year asking him to grant Christmas wishes and you can help.

USPS relies on the generosity of strangers to help give children and families a holiday when they otherwise might not.

Since Sept. 18, the Postal Service has delivered the letters to Santa’s U.S. workshop at 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.

Letters sent with First-Class Mail postage with complete, accurate, and legible return addresses have been opened, reviewed and posted on USPSOperationSanta.com

You may begin reading and adopting letters after getting registered, and having your identity verified.

Once you do, you will get a welcome email with detailed information about how to participate.

Potential adopters can choose one or more letters to fulfill.

Once a letter is chosen, adopters must follow the directions they were sent in their welcome mail to ship gifts.

Adopters are responsible for postage fees to ship their gift packages.

USPS Operation Santa is not a guaranteed gift-giving program.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Class action lawsuit against Bengals coming, Barstool Sports founder says
Cincinnati police are investigating and have a suspect in custody after shots were fired at a...
Shots fired at security guard in Kroger parking lot
One person is dead after crashing into the Amelia Auto Sales 42 in Northside Sunday morning,...
Driver dies after crash into Northside building, police say
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

It’s a whirlwind week for the more than 330 vendors in and around Over-the-Rhine as they...
OTR Chamber of Commerce makes push for shoppers to support small businesses during holidays
On Sept. 14, 2022, Rachel Madden was killed by her husband, Jason Madden, at the Southern Ohio...
Family fighting for justice after losing loved one to domestic violence
The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced that 3-year-old bonobo Amali has died from RSV.
‘She had a huge personality’: Cincinnati Zoo announces death of 3-year-old bonobo Amali
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) warms up on the field before an NFL football...
Ja’Marr Chase’s path to NFL stardom blossomed with high school opportunity, parents’ sacrifice
Joe Burrow speaks at the after party of the Inaugural Joe Burrow Foundation Golf Invitational...
Nearly $9K donated by NFL fans to the Joe Burrow Foundation