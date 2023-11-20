Making Christmas wishes come true for children and families in need

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The U.S. Postal Service receives thousands of letters to Santa each year asking him to grant Christmas wishes and you can help.

USPS relies on the generosity of strangers to help give children and families a holiday when they otherwise might not.

Since Sept. 18, the Postal Service has delivered the letters to Santa’s U.S. workshop at 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.

Letters sent with First-Class Mail postage with complete, accurate, and legible return addresses have been opened, reviewed and posted on USPSOperationSanta.com

You may begin reading and adopting letters after getting registered, and having your identity verified.

Once you do, you will get a welcome email with detailed information about how to participate.

Potential adopters can choose one or more letters to fulfill.

Once a letter is chosen, adopters must follow the directions they were sent in their welcome mail to ship gifts.

Adopters are responsible for postage fees to ship their gift packages.

USPS Operation Santa is not a guaranteed gift-giving program.

