Monday and Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been declared for Monday from 2 p.m. until Tuesday 5 p.m. due to disruptive rain across the tri-state that will impact holiday travel.

Isolated to widely scattered showers move in Monday late afternoon and evening as an area of low pressure moves in from the Upper Mississippi River Valley into the Lower Ohio Valley region. High temperatures Monday are hindered due to cloud cover and afternoon rain with the thermometer only reaching the low 50s.

Rain will be widespread Monday overnight through the daytime hours on Tuesday. Rain could be heavy at times, leading to areas of ponding on roadways for folks traveling ahead of Thanksgiving. There could also be a few rumbles of thunder too late Monday night and Tuesday during the day.

Total rainfall amounts with this system will vary between 0.50″ and 1.50″ with locally higher amounts possible. In addition, winds could be breezy at times Tuesday with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Rain will taper off late Tuesday night and early Wednesday as drier air will move into the region. Mostly cloudy skies will limit high temperatures on Wednesday to only be in the mid 40s.

Thanksgiving morning starts off chilly with low temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s followed by afternoon highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. In addition, Thanksgiving will be dry with sunshine for much of the day, though clouds increase late in the day.

Seasonable temperatures can be expected on Black Friday with morning lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs in the upper 40s and low 50s along with dry conditions.

The weekend will have morning lows in the 30s and highs in the mid 40s with a mix of sun and clouds along with dry conditions.

The 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has the Ohio Valley in cooler-than-normal temperatures with drier-than-normal precipitation. Expect lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s with no major disturbances in the region through the first few days of December.

