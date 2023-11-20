Motion hearing Monday for Chad Doerman, father accused of killing three sons

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Chad Doerman, the Clermont County father charged with murdering his three sons, will return to court Monday for a hearing on several motions.

Doerman, 32, is accused of killing Clayton Doerman, 7, Hunter Doerman, 4, and Chase Doerman, 3, at their Monroe Township home on June 15.

He confessed to planning and carrying out the deaths of” his boys for several months before shooting them at their home, according to court records and prosecutors.

The boys’ mother, 34, also was shot in her hand.

Chad Doerman appeared in Clermont County Municipal Court for his arraignment in June 2023. (WXIX)

Prosecutors and the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office have yet to reveal the motive in the case.

Doerman was indicted earlier this year on nine counts of aggravated murder and other charges of kidnapping and felonious assault in a total 21-count indictment handed down on June 22.

The case is scheduled for a jury trial on July 8, 2024. The trial is expected to take about a month.

If Doerman is found guilty of the aggravated murder charges, he could face the death penalty, according to Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve.

“This is a death penalty case and my goal is to have this man executed for slaughtering these three little boys,” Tekulve said in June.

