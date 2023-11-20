Contests
Name of man arrested in Kenton County shooting released
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Courtney King
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RYLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WXIX) - The name of the suspect arrested in a shooting that took place in Kenton County Saturday has been released.

Sources confirm John Marks was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and attempted murder.

Kenton County Police responded to a shooting in the 10000 block of Locust Pike in Ryland Heights just before 2 p.m., police say.

Officers say medical responders found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and the victim was flown to the hospital via medical helicopter.

Recordings from scanner traffic show how law enforcement worked to find Marks. During the search, an officer is heard saying, “Subject on a motorcycle is the one with the gun. Possibly a light blue motorcycle with green or yellow on it.”

Per the recording, officers believed the “shooter was a male, white, wearing brown, possibly a car jacket and the motorcycle is possibly a dirt bike,” and he was “wearing a white helmet.”

Police say officers located Marks in the area and took him into custody.

According to scanner traffic, Marks told police that the gun was left on the scene by a trailer.

Police have not released the name of the victim nor the motive for the shooting.

Police said the victim is in stable condition and is expected to be okay.

Marks is currently in the Kenton County Detention Center with a bond set at $50,000. Marks will appear in court on Monday.

This is an ongoing investigation and is being handled by the Kenton County Police Department.

