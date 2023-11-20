OTR Chamber of Commerce makes push for shoppers to support small businesses during holidays

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With the countdown to Christmas underway, the Over the Rhine Chamber of Commerce is making a push to encourage shoppers to support small businesses this holiday season.

You know the order: Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and then Small Business Saturday.

It’s a whirlwind week for the more than 330 vendors in and around OTR as they prepare for the holiday rush.

Findlay Market started early with its annual Thanksgiving Farmer’s Market opening on Monday.

The Small Business Association said an estimated $17.9 billion was spent on Small Business Saturday in 2022.

For store owners and city leaders, it’s more about the bottom line.

While Monday’s holiday kickoff focused on OTR, there will be events also happening around Downtown.

