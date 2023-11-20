Over $4K donated by NFL fans to the Joe Burrow Foundation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Despite Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s season-ending injury, a little bit of light has been shed as NFL fans have donated thousands of dollars total to his foundation.

According to Jackie Reau who is speaking on behalf of the Joe Burrow Foundation, nearly 500 donations of $9 have been made, equating to nearly $4,500.

The donations started coming in when Chiefs Kingdom Memes put out a link on social media on Friday encouraging Chiefs fans to donate $9 to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.

Get well soon Joe Burrow!



Donate here: https://t.co/qmPOR6Dlop pic.twitter.com/R1wXj0zaYD — Chiefs Kingdom Memes - CKM (@kcchiefsmmz) November 17, 2023

While the fund is not the same as the Joe Burrow Foundation, the goal is essentially the same thing - to make sure no kids are left hungry, specifically for kids in Southeast Ohio.

In response, the Joe Burrow Foundation tweeted a thank you to all of the Bengals fans who were supportive of Burrow, even after his wrist injury that ended the season for him.

We thank Bengals Nation and fans from around the League for donating $9 to the Joe Burrow Foundation to support Joe.



Visit our Foundation website — https://t.co/Aw44Z4EWW4 — so you can learn more about our mission! pic.twitter.com/Bb02tSkxvz — The Joe Burrow Foundation (@Burrowfdn) November 18, 2023

Donations to both funds have been coming in since Friday.

The Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs have formed a rivalry over the past couple of years after both teams met in the AFC Conference Championship game back-to-back.

While the rivalry is still there, the Chiefs fanbase and NFL supporters have shown their true colors when it comes to helping one another out.

The next time the Bengals and Chiefs meet will be at Arrowhead Stadium on New Year’s Eve at 4:25 p.m.

