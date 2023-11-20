Shots fired at security guard in Kroger parking lot

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating and have a suspect in custody after shots were fired at a security guard in the parking lot of a Kroger store.

No one was hit, according to police spokesman Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. Monday at the Kroger store on Kennard Avenue in Spring Grove Village, he confirms.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired and a robbery. They also received word that the suspect was last seen heading toward a BP gas station nearby.

Further details including what led up to the shots fired were not immediately available while police continue to investigate.

“Investigators are still trying to figure out specifics and what they actually have but the suspect is in custody. That’s all I have at this point,” he said.”

