Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Snoop Dogg is not actually giving up smoking, he says

FILE - Snoop Dogg performs a tribute to Dr. Dre at the Black Music Collective on Thursday, Feb....
FILE - Snoop Dogg performs a tribute to Dr. Dre at the Black Music Collective on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Turns out, Snoop Dogg isn’t really giving up smoking.

After shocking fans last week with the abrupt announcement that he “decided to give up smoke,” the rapper has now clarified he’s actually talking about an endorsement deal with a fire pit company.

In a new advertisement for the Solo Stove smokeless fire pit company, Snoop Dogg promotes his new collaboration – a “Snoop Stove” featuring the rapper’s logo, signature and a pair of dog paws displayed on the side.

In a statement on the Solo Stove website, Snoop Dogg said, “Solo Stove fixed fire. They took out the smoke. I can sit by that thing all night and it doesn’t even burn my eyes. Now I heat up from the feet up – without any smoke.”

The smokeless fire pit is part of a Snoop Dogg bundle, priced at $350. The bundle also comes with a removable base plate and ash pan, bonfire stand, fire pit carrying case, a bucket hat, and a sticker pack.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Class action lawsuit against Bengals coming, Barstool Sports founder says
One person is dead after crashing into the Amelia Auto Sales 42 in Northside Sunday morning,...
Driver dies after crash into Northside building, police say
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Joe Burrow says 'it's tough' while speaking to the media about season-ending injury to his wrist
KC Chiefs fans throwing support to Burrow charity in wake of injury

Latest News

A Black nurse who served during World War II has turned 100 years old.
Black nurse who served during World War II celebrates 100th birthday
Creekside ECS, Lakota West Freshman School and Lakota Central High School are under an internal...
3 Lakota schools placed in ‘internal lockdown,’ officials say
Health officials said 31 premature babies in “extremely critical condition” were transferred...
Israel battles Hamas near another Gaza hospital sheltering thousands
Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden pardons National Thanksgiving Turkeys while marking his 81st birthday with jokes about his age
3-year-old Amali the bonobo passed away from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the Cincinnati...
‘She had a huge personality’: Cincinnati Zoo announces death of 3-year-old bonobo Amali