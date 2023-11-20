Teen falls 20 feet in Indiana hunting accident, officers say

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A teenager is in the hospital after a hunting accident in Friendship, Indiana occurred on Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Conservation officers were dispatched to a private property near the 6000 block of County Road 800 South around 4 p.m. for a report of a juvenile injured in a tree stand accident, wrote Travis Stewart with DNR law enforcement.

Stewart says the teen hunter was climbing into their tree stand when the straps securing the stand broke and fell to the ground.

As a result, the victim fell approximately 20 feet and had to be airlifted to a Cincinnati hospital in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries, explained Stewart.

Three agencies responded to the accident and assisted with the transport.

DNR encourages hunters to wear a full-body safety harness when going up and down hunting platforms and tree stands.

