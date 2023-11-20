Warren County woman charged after dead, malnourished animals found in apartment

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Franklin woman was indicted on multiple charges after dead and malnourished animals were found in her apartment, court docs say.

Taylor Loftin, 21, was indicted Monday on seven counts of animal cruelty in Warren County court.

Investigators with the Franklin Police Department and the Warren County dog warden went to her apartment on River Street in September.

They found one dog dead on the kitchen floor, another in a crate and two others injured and malnourished loose in the apartment.

Four cats were also found and a turtle. Investigators say there was no food or water in the apartment for the animals and the conditions were filthy with trash, junk and animal feces.

Loftin was arrested in October. Eight surviving animals are currently at the Warren County Humane Association.

