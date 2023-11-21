34-year-old man killed in Hartwell shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Hartwell.

District 4 officers responded to a report of a man suffering a gunshot wound in the 6300 block of Meyers Drive around 1:40 p.m. Monday.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say he died several hours later.

His name was not released.

No arrests were made and no other details were released early Tuesday.

“No additional information at this time,” a police spokesman, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, said.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

