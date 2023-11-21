Contests
Active shooter at Walmart in Beavercreek, police say

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By B.J. Bethel
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WXIX) - Dispatchers at the Beavercreek Police Department said officers responded to an active shooter at a Walmart located in Beavercreek near Wright State University.

A dispatcher with the Xenia Police Department said Beavercreek police made a signal 99 call for serious backup before 9 p.m.

Xenia, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Sugarcreek Township and other neighboring departments sent backup to the location.

John Crawford III, a Fairfield man, was shot and killed by police at the Beavercreek Walmart in 2014. Crawford was carrying a pellet gun he picked up at the store when a man called 911 and said he was waving the gun.

The 911 caller later recanted and said he didn’t see Crawford waving the gun.

Angela Williams, who had been shopping at the store at the time of the 2014 shooting, died of a cardiac event as she attempted to flee the store.

Police are on scene of a shooting that occurred at the Walmart in Beavercreek this evening. The building has been...

Posted by City of Beavercreek Police Department on Monday, November 20, 2023

