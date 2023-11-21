Contests
America’s ‘greenest’ airline expands at CVG Airport, offering cheap flights

Frontier Airlines expands at CVG Airport.
Frontier Airlines expands at CVG Airport.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A new flight crew was added to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and will be ready to take flight as early as May 2024.

Frontier Airlines, which has been at CVG for 10 years now, plans to hire 80 pilots and nearly 160 flight attendants within its first year at CVG Airport and is even expected to create $27 million in revenue for wages, a press release says.

“The opening of a crew base will bring new jobs and meaningful wage impact to the greater Cincinnati area creating positive benefits for the airport and local community,” said Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines. “Opening a crew base is also a win for customers who are able to take advantage of our ultra-low fares as we continue to grow at CVG and add new services over time.”

According to the CEO of CVG Candace McGraw, Frontier Airlines has had 7.8 million travelers since starting at the Northern Kentucky airport.

“We welcome Frontier’s investment to open a crew base at CVG and we are appreciative of this vote of confidence in our region. This will positively impact both their frequency of service and our local economy through added jobs,” McGraw wrote in a press release.

To celebrate its new hub, Frontier Airlines is offering a few one-way flight deals as low as $19 to go to over a dozen major cities.

CityDeparture DatePrice
Orlando, FloridaDec. 6, 2023$19
Ft. Meyers, FloridaJan. 24, 2024$19
Tampa, FloridaFeb. 13, 2024$19
Miami, FloridaDec. 13, 2023$19
Las Vegas, NevadaDec. 19, 2023$38
Atlanta, GeorgiaDec. 9, 2023$19
Dallas, TexasDec. 12, 2023$19
Phoenix, ArizonaDec. 15, 2023$38
Cancun, MexicoFeb. 12, 2024$92
Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaDec. 12, 2023$19
Raleigh, North CarolinaDec. 9, 2023$25
Denver, ColoradoJan. 31, 2024$33

The deal is only available for a few more days and will end on Nov. 24 at 11:59 p.m. All reservations are non-refundable unless made at least 7 days prior to takeoff.

