City opens streets and sidewalks by Carew Tower after debris fell last week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All streets and sidewalks by Carew Tower have been re-opened after debris fell from the building last week, the city says.

Vine Street between Fourth and Fifth streets as well as surrounding sidewalks had remained closed while crews finished repairs,.

Construction crews have been working on the building since Nov. 13 after debris fell from the facade during ongoing repairs.

In the statement, the city said some streets would be closed downtown due to Holiday events near the Fountain Square area over the Thanksgiving weekend.

