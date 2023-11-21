Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

FC Cincinnati’s Pat Noonan named MLS Coach of the Year

FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan looks on in the first half of the MLS match at TQL Stadium in...
FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan looks on in the first half of the MLS match at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, June 3, 2023.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Pat Noonan has earned the highest yearly coaching honor in MLS.

The second-year head coach was named the 2023 Sigi Schmid Major League Soccer Coach of the Year on Tuesday, FC Cincinnati announced.

Noonan guided the club to the Supporters’ Shield with a league-best 69 points and 20 wins this season.

FCC excelled in close games this season, as the club led MLS with 14 wins in one-goal games, which is the third-highest total in a single season in MLS history. FC Cincinnati dominated when scoring first, having an unbeaten 17-0-4 record when scoring the first goal in regular season play, three more wins than any other club. When leading at halftime, the club was 9-0-0, the most wins without any losses or draws in MLS.

Under his guidance, Noonan’s squad earned several individual honors throughout the season, including the most MLS All-Stars of any club this season (Luciano Acosta, Álvaro Barreal and defender Matt Miazga). Miazga was additionally named the 2023 MLS Defender of the Year while Acosta – the 2023 MLS leader in goal contributions – is a finalist for 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP.

Noonan’s regular-season win percentage in his first two years as a head coach in MLS – 63.2% (32-14-22) – is the second-best in league history only behind Tata Martino’s 64.7% mark in 2017-18 with Atlanta United. Noonan’s 32 wins in his first two seasons as a head coach in the league are tied for the third-most in the MLS post-shootout era behind Martino (36) and Steve Cherundolo (35).

Noonan and the Orange and Blue host Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Nov. 25 at TQL Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Dyck, 44, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after he was accused of...
Man arrested for firing gun at Kroger security guard, police say
Emergency crews responded to a shooting at the Walmart in Beavercreek on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.
Four people hurt, shooter dead at Walmart in Beavercreek
Lakota School Board Member Isaac Adi (left) sought and received a civil stalking protection...
Lakota school board member cited for violating court protection order to stay away from fellow board member
A bicyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle on Colerain Avenue, according to the...
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on Colerain Avenue: Coroner
Creekside ECS, Lakota West Freshman School and Lakota Central High School are under an internal...
Lakota student arrested after bringing ammo to school, district says

Latest News

Brandon Phillips was the 2011 Silver Slugger recipient for National League second baseman.
Former Reds All-Star Brandon Phillips makes Baseball Hall of Fame ballot
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) warms up on the field before an NFL football...
Ja’Marr Chase’s path to NFL stardom blossomed with high school opportunity, parents’ sacrifice
Joe Burrow speaks at the after party of the Inaugural Joe Burrow Foundation Golf Invitational...
Nearly $9K donated by NFL fans to the Joe Burrow Foundation
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco warms up before an NFL preseason football game against...
Browns officially sign QB Joe Flacco