FC Cincinnati’s Pat Noonan named MLS Coach of the Year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Pat Noonan has earned the highest yearly coaching honor in MLS.

The second-year head coach was named the 2023 Sigi Schmid Major League Soccer Coach of the Year on Tuesday, FC Cincinnati announced.

Noonan guided the club to the Supporters’ Shield with a league-best 69 points and 20 wins this season.

We told Pat that MLS had called an emergency meeting.



He had no idea what was coming next 👀 pic.twitter.com/zY9Zp3sgts — S - FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) November 21, 2023

FCC excelled in close games this season, as the club led MLS with 14 wins in one-goal games, which is the third-highest total in a single season in MLS history. FC Cincinnati dominated when scoring first, having an unbeaten 17-0-4 record when scoring the first goal in regular season play, three more wins than any other club. When leading at halftime, the club was 9-0-0, the most wins without any losses or draws in MLS.

Under his guidance, Noonan’s squad earned several individual honors throughout the season, including the most MLS All-Stars of any club this season (Luciano Acosta, Álvaro Barreal and defender Matt Miazga). Miazga was additionally named the 2023 MLS Defender of the Year while Acosta – the 2023 MLS leader in goal contributions – is a finalist for 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP.

Noonan’s regular-season win percentage in his first two years as a head coach in MLS – 63.2% (32-14-22) – is the second-best in league history only behind Tata Martino’s 64.7% mark in 2017-18 with Atlanta United. Noonan’s 32 wins in his first two seasons as a head coach in the league are tied for the third-most in the MLS post-shootout era behind Martino (36) and Steve Cherundolo (35).

Noonan and the Orange and Blue host Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Nov. 25 at TQL Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

