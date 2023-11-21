Contests
First Alert Weather Day: Rain, gusty winds for morning rush, holiday travel

First Alert Weather For Tuesday
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:05 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Heavy rain and gusty winds are impacting the morning commute and early holiday travelers, making Tuesday a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

The heaviest rain came through overnight, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Now, steady rain is continuing to fall for the morning rush.

Watch for standing water and ponding on roads and highways, which could bring travel delays.

Rain will continue through early afternoon and then we’ll see scattered light showers later in the day.

Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day will be dry with brisk temperatures.

Morning lows will fall into the 20s with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The Tri-State should stay dry late Tuesday through Sunday night.

Then, showers will move through the area late Sunday into early Monday.

Catherine's Monday Forecast