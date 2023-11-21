First Alert Weather Day: Rain, gusty winds will impact holiday travel Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Heavy rain and gusty winds will impact early holiday travelers on Tuesday, making it a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

The heaviest rain came through overnight, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Now, steady rain is continuing to fall for the morning rush.

Watch for standing water and ponding on roads and highways, which could bring travel delays.

Rain will continue through early afternoon and then we’ll see scattered light showers later in the day.

Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day will be dry with brisk temperatures.

Morning lows will fall into the 20s with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The Tri-State should stay dry late Tuesday through Sunday night.

Then, showers will move through the area late Sunday into early Monday.

