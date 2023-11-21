Contests
Four people hurt, shooter dead at Walmart in Beavercreek

Witnesses talk about shooting at Walmart outside Dayton
By B.J. Bethel
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WXIX) - Police say four people were injured when a man entered a suburban Dayton Walmart store and began firing a gun late Monday.

The shooter died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound at Walmart in Beavercreek, which is about an hour north of Cincinnati.

Police arrived on the scene before 9 p.m. but didn’t fire any shots, according to Beavercreek Police Captain Scott Molnar.

He said he didn’t know the conditions of the four victims.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and two federal agencies, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the FBI were all at the scene overnight, along with dozens of police.

Molnar said police would release more information Tuesday.

Walmart released the following statement to FOX19 NOW:

This is the second major shooting incident at the Beavercreek Walmart store in just under a decade.

Police fatally shot John Crawford III, of Fairfield in Butler County, inside the store in 2014.

Crawford picked up a pellet gun inside the store and was carrying it when a man called 911 and said Crawford was waving the weapon.

No charges for cop in Walmart Beavercreek shooting

The 911 caller later said he didn’t see Crawford waving the gun.

Angela Williams, who had been shopping at the store at the time of the 2014 shooting, died of a cardiac event as she attempted to flee the store.

Police are on scene of a shooting that occurred at the Walmart in Beavercreek this evening. The building has been...

Posted by City of Beavercreek Police Department on Monday, November 20, 2023

