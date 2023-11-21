Four people injured, shooter dead at Walmart in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WXIX) - Four people were injured when a man entered the Walmart in Beavercreek on Monday and began firing a gun, police say.

The shooter died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Captain Scott Molnar of the Beavercreek Police Department said he didn’t know the conditions of the four victims. Officers arrived on the scene before 9 p.m. but didn’t fire any shots.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the FBI and the ATF were all at the scene, which included dozens of police.

Molnar said police would release more information Tuesday.

Walmart released the following statement to FOX19:

We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store. This remains a developing situation and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene. All questions should be directed to local law enforcement

John Crawford III, a Fairfield man, was shot and killed by police at the Beavercreek Walmart in 2014. Crawford was carrying a pellet gun he picked up at the store when a man called 911 and said he was waving the gun.

No charges for cop in Walmart Beavercreek shooting

The 911 caller later said he didn’t see Crawford waving the gun.

Angela Williams, who had been shopping at the store at the time of the 2014 shooting, died of a cardiac event as she attempted to flee the store.

Police are on scene of a shooting that occurred at the Walmart in Beavercreek this evening. The building has been... Posted by City of Beavercreek Police Department on Monday, November 20, 2023

According to a university-wide communication, there is currently an active incident at the Walmart in Beavercreek. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/ONfyzNvhyK — The Wright State Guardian (@wsuguardian) November 21, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.