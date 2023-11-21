Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Four people injured, shooter dead at Walmart in Beavercreek

Witnesses talk about shooting at Walmart outside Dayton
By B.J. Bethel
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WXIX) - Four people were injured when a man entered the Walmart in Beavercreek on Monday and began firing a gun, police say.

The shooter died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Captain Scott Molnar of the Beavercreek Police Department said he didn’t know the conditions of the four victims. Officers arrived on the scene before 9 p.m. but didn’t fire any shots.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the FBI and the ATF were all at the scene, which included dozens of police.

Molnar said police would release more information Tuesday.

Walmart released the following statement to FOX19:

John Crawford III, a Fairfield man, was shot and killed by police at the Beavercreek Walmart in 2014. Crawford was carrying a pellet gun he picked up at the store when a man called 911 and said he was waving the gun.

No charges for cop in Walmart Beavercreek shooting

The 911 caller later said he didn’t see Crawford waving the gun.

Angela Williams, who had been shopping at the store at the time of the 2014 shooting, died of a cardiac event as she attempted to flee the store.

Police are on scene of a shooting that occurred at the Walmart in Beavercreek this evening. The building has been...

Posted by City of Beavercreek Police Department on Monday, November 20, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Dyck, 44, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after he was accused of...
Man arrested for firing gun at Kroger security guard, police say
Lakota School Board Member Isaac Adi (left) sought and received a civil stalking protection...
Lakota school board member cited for violating court protection order to stay away from fellow board member
A bicyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle on Colerain Avenue, according to the...
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on Colerain Avenue: Coroner
Creekside ECS, Lakota West Freshman School and Lakota Central High School are under an internal...
3 Lakota schools placed in ‘internal lockdown,’ officials say

Latest News

Stock photo
Man dies at hospital after found shot on Meyers Drive, police say
Demetrius Coleman, 32, has been missing since September, according to his family. He has a...
Tri-State man missing for two months, family asking for help
Tri-State turkey farm turns to family for busy Thanksgiving week
Tri-State turkey farm turns to family for busy Thanksgiving week
Exploring Village of New Richmond’s history
Exploring Village of New Richmond’s history