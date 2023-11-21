Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Georgia man killed in Hartwell shooting

Cincinnati police say homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Hartwell.
Cincinnati police say homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Hartwell.(staff)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in broad daylight in Hartwell.

District 4 officers responded to a report of a man suffering a gunshot wound in the 6300 block of Meyers Drive around 1:40 p.m. Monday.

The victim, 34, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say he died several hours later.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified him early Tuesday as Claude Frazier of Georgia.

No arrests were made and no other details were released early Tuesday.

“No additional information at this time,” said a police spokesman, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Dyck, 44, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after he was accused of...
Man arrested for firing gun at Kroger security guard, police say
Emergency crews responded to a shooting at the Walmart in Beavercreek on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.
Four people hurt, shooter dead at Walmart in Beavercreek
Lakota School Board Member Isaac Adi (left) sought and received a civil stalking protection...
Lakota school board member cited for violating court protection order to stay away from fellow board member
A bicyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle on Colerain Avenue, according to the...
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on Colerain Avenue: Coroner
Creekside ECS, Lakota West Freshman School and Lakota Central High School are under an internal...
Lakota student arrested after bringing ammo to school, district says

Latest News

Demetrius Coleman, 32, has been missing since September, according to his family. He has a...
Tri-State man missing for two months, family asking for help
Family asking for help finding missing loved one
Family asking for help finding missing loved one
Emergency crews responded to a shooting at the Walmart in Beavercreek on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.
Four people hurt, shooter dead at Walmart in Beavercreek
Joshua Amburgy
Sentencing day for Clermont County man convicted of murdering his mother