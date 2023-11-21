Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office adds four paws to their staff

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office swore in their newest deputy on Tuesday.

His name is Oliver and he is a little more than four months old. Oliver is a Bernedoodle and he is the first therapy K-9 at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey says this is a critical time to have such a resource in the department.

Oliver will be used to help offer emotional support and affection to people on staff or perhaps someone who is reluctant to share certain information with deputies.

Oliver was funded through Bluegrass Bernedoodle out of Hardin, Kentucky.

He will go to training with his handler in the spring. His handler is Deputy Robert Kirchner. Kirchner is a 27-year veteran with the sheriff’s office.

Oliver will also be available for community and school events.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.