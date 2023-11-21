Ja’Marr Chase gives away Thanksgiving meals at Tri-State school

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase made a special appearance at a Greater Cincinnati elementary school on Tuesday to help those in need.

The Ja’Marr Chase Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway hosted an event at Silverton Elementary School where the Bengals football star helped distribute meals to 100 families.

This is not the first time Chase has shown his generosity to the Tri-State during the holidays.

Last year, Chase helped feed 200 Cincinnati families after paying for hundreds of turkeys.

“It means a lot. This city supports me with a lot of love, so I try to do the same,” he said last year.

